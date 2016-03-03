Yellowstone Grizzlies Are Losing Their Threatened Species Protections, Re-opening The Door To Hunting

The iconic bears, which had been decimated by trapping and hunting in the 1900s, have rebounded to the point where they no longer need to be protected, US officials say.

Grizzly bears in Yellowstone National Park have rebounded so well over the past four decades that federal officials on Thursday said they will lift threatened species protections, re-opening the door to hunting of the bears.

"This achievement stands as one of America’s great conservation successes," Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said in a statement.

In 1975, there were just 136 bears within the tri-state Yellowstone region, but that number has since grown to more than 700. Management of the grizzly bears is slated to be turned over to Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming by late July, federal officials said.

The states will then issue a yet-to-be announced number of hunting permits each year, while ensuring the that the park's overall population does not fall below 500. If the Yellowstone population dips below 600, all hunts and removals will be halted until the population increases.

The decision comes more than a year after the US Fish and Wildlife Service first proposed lifting the restrictions, finding that the park "is at or near its carrying capacity for the bears."

However, critics derided the move as premature and said the bears still have a significantly diminished population overall.

“Delisting the grizzly ignores the objections of scientists and tribal leaders who have raised concerns over the irreparable harm to tribal sovereignty and self-determination throughout the delisting process," Raúl M. Grijalva, the ranking Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee, said in a statement. "Silencing tribal voices to benefit trophy hunters and the livestock industry is wrong and unconstitutional, and will ultimately end up in court."