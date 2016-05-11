Endangered Wolf Pups Born In Captivity Placed In A Den With Wild Pack

This is Brooke and Blaze, two Mexican gray wolves born at the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois. And together, they have embarked on a journey to help save their species.

Zoo officials this week said the two pups were flown to Arizona, where they were placed in a den of wild wolves where pups had also recently been born.

The Elk Horn Pack will hopefully foster Brooke and Blaze as their own, raising them to adulthood so the siblings can contribute to the genetic diversity of a dwindling population. Doing so is important given that there are just 97 Mexican gray wolves left in the wild, zoo officials say.