Holy Shit, This Shark Was Impaled On A Spear As It Attacked A Diver

The spear fisherman was diving off Australia when a bull shark suddenly came up out of the depths, mouth open. Quick action may have saved his life.

By Jason Wells

Posted on January 14, 2017, at 9:51 p.m. ET

Spear fisher Danny Henricks was in the water off Australia's North Queensland coast when he saw something emerge from the depths.

A BULL SHARK. And it didn't look like this was a friendly visit.

In fact, the bull shark was coming for him...hard.

Unfortunately for the shark, Henricks is an experienced spear fisherman. And had a spear.

The spear won.

The attack reportedly happened last month, but Henricks only recently uploaded the video to YouTube, where it's been viewed more than 3 million times.

Henricks defended his actions against viewers who were angry over the shark's death.

"I was not there too hunt sharks just fish to eat and I was really disapointed that the shark would of died [sic]," he wrote.

Henricks also told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation he thought the shark was going to come at him at "half-pace".

"I thought he was going to suss me out, so I was just going to poke him away to show I wasn't food," Henricks said. "I just wanted him to keep me at a distance."

Instead, the shark attacked, impaling itself on the spear.

"I lunged forward with the gun a little bit just before he got there, but most of it was his force," Henricks told the ABC.

Watch the crazy encounter here:

