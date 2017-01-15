Holy Shit, This Shark Was Impaled On A Spear As It Attacked A Diver

The spear fisherman was diving off Australia when a bull shark suddenly came up out of the depths, mouth open. Quick action may have saved his life.

Spear fisher Danny Henricks was in the water off Australia's North Queensland coast when he saw something emerge from the depths.

A BULL SHARK. And it didn't look like this was a friendly visit.

In fact, the bull shark was coming for him...hard.

Unfortunately for the shark, Henricks is an experienced spear fisherman. And had a spear.

The attack reportedly happened last month, but Henricks only recently uploaded the video to YouTube, where it's been viewed more than 3 million times.

Henricks defended his actions against viewers who were angry over the shark's death.

"I was not there too hunt sharks just fish to eat and I was really disapointed that the shark would of died [sic]," he wrote.

Henricks also told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation he thought the shark was going to come at him at "half-pace".

"I thought he was going to suss me out, so I was just going to poke him away to show I wasn't food," Henricks said. "I just wanted him to keep me at a distance."

Instead, the shark attacked, impaling itself on the spear.

"I lunged forward with the gun a little bit just before he got there, but most of it was his force," Henricks told the ABC.