Monuments And Tributes Light Up Around The World After Brussels Attacks

From messages in chalk, to tributes in light, thousands across the globe showed their solidarity with Belgium after the terror attacks on Tuesday.

At least 11 were killed in two explosions at Brussels international airport, and another 81 were injured Tuesday. About an hour later, an explosion hit a subway station, killing at least 20.

ISIS claimed credit for the attacks, which came after last week's arrest of Salah Abdeslam, a key suspect in the November attacks in Paris that killed 130. And just like the aftermath of that attack, and the Charlie Hebdo shootings in January 2015, shows of solidarity with Belgium popped up from across the world.

The Brandenburg gate in Berlin, Germany, was illuminated in black, yellow, and red colors of the Belgian flag to pay tribute to the victims of Tuesday's attacks.