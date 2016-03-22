BuzzFeed News

Monuments And Tributes Light Up Around The World After Brussels Attacks

From messages in chalk, to tributes in light, thousands across the globe showed their solidarity with Belgium after the terror attacks on Tuesday.

Last updated on March 22, 2016, at 5:49 p.m. ET

Posted on March 22, 2016, at 3:48 p.m. ET

Thousands of people showed their support and solidarity with Belgium after explosions in Brussels on Tuesday killed at least 31 people.

Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP / Getty Images

At least 11 were killed in two explosions at Brussels international airport, and another 81 were injured Tuesday. About an hour later, an explosion hit a subway station, killing at least 20.

ISIS claimed credit for the attacks, which came after last week's arrest of Salah Abdeslam, a key suspect in the November attacks in Paris that killed 130. And just like the aftermath of that attack, and the Charlie Hebdo shootings in January 2015, shows of solidarity with Belgium popped up from across the world.

The Brandenburg gate in Berlin, Germany, was illuminated in black, yellow, and red colors of the Belgian flag to pay tribute to the victims of Tuesday's attacks.

Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters
Flags were also flown at half-mast at government buildings, including at 10 Downing Street in London, which raised Belgium's colors.

Eddie Keogh / Reuters

As night fell across Europe, Belgium's colors also lit up monuments and buildings in a show of solidarity, such as the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai.

Thibault Camus / AP
Twitter: @jenanmoussa
And as in the Paris attacks, thousands took to social media to show their support.

Many used hashtags such as #PrayForBelgium and #JeSuisBruxelles, or "I am Brussels," in a throwback to #JeSuisCharlie, which was used widely after the Charlie Hebdo attack. Images of a tearful Tintin — the famous cartoon character created by native Belgian cartoonist Herge — also emerged Tuesday as a symbol of solidarity.

Twitter: @hashtag
Twitter: @CBCNews

While authorities said they could not yet directly tie the attacks in Brussels to those in Paris in November, the public at least drew the connection in terms of shared experiences.

Via Twitter: @hashtag
Tributes took other forms as the world grappled with the latest mass terror attack, from Belgium colors in the Uber app, to chalk drawings of solidarity.

And at the Place de la Bourse in Brussels, a cello player performed for people gathering at a makeshift memorial.

Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP / Getty Images
Here are some images of tributes taking place around the world...

A Belgian flag is displayed on the Trevi Fountain in Rome.
Gabriel Bouys / AFP / Getty Images

Servicemen of Azov, Ukrainian volonteers battalion, hold torches in front of floral tributes.
Anatolii Stepanov / AFP / Getty Images

The Royal Palace at Dam Square in Amsterdam.
Evert Elzinga / AFP / Getty Images

A boy wearing a Belgian flag stands under the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
Lionel Bonaventure / AFP / Getty Images

A woman cries as people gather in front of the Bourse of Brussels.
Aurore Belot / AFP / Getty Images

A couple watch the Lyon, France, Incity tower illuminated in colors of the Belgian flag.
Jeff Pachoud / AFP / Getty Images

The Belgian flag projected on Rome&#x27;s Campidoglio.
Filippo Monteforte / AFP / Getty Images

People gather in front of the Hotel de Ville in Paris as a tribute to the victims of the Brussels attacks.
Martin Bureau / AFP / Getty Images

People hold a banner reading &quot;I AM BRUSSELS&quot; as they gather around a memorial in front of the Bourse of Brussels.
Aurore Belot / AFP / Getty Images

People hold a banner reading "I AM BRUSSELS" as they gather around a memorial in front of the Bourse of Brussels.


