This New Humanoid Diving Robot Is Here For Your Nightmares

Wanna go for a swim?

By Jason Wells

Posted on April 28, 2016, at 8:00 p.m. ET

French officials on Thursday showed off Ocean One, a humanoid diving robot that is coming for your nightmares.

Claude Paris / AP

Ocean One was created by a team of scientists at Stanford University and displayed in the French city of Marseille.

The robot will help researchers explore underwater archaeological sites that are too deep for human divers.

Via Twitter: @4Meedron

Ocean One already was able to sift through the wreckage of a 17th-century warship and bring a delicate ceramic pot back to the surface, officials said.

Here's Ocean One digging for your nightmare.

Ocean One : le robot humanoïde à la découverte des grands fonds ► https://t.co/rNX4Gtajkx
France Inter @franceinter

Ocean One : le robot humanoïde à la découverte des grands fonds ► https://t.co/rNX4Gtajkx

SWEET DREAMS.

Via Twitter: @SlantRobotics
