This New Humanoid Diving Robot Is Here For Your Nightmares

French officials on Thursday showed off Ocean One, a humanoid diving robot that is coming for your nightmares.

Ocean One was created by a team of scientists at Stanford University and displayed in the French city of Marseille.

The robot will help researchers explore underwater archaeological sites that are too deep for human divers.

Ocean One already was able to sift through the wreckage of a 17th-century warship and bring a delicate ceramic pot back to the surface, officials said.