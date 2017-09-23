This Was A Raccoon's Panicked Reaction After Winding Up On A Moving Police Van

BuzzFeed News

"Fak!" —Oblivious Raccoon

By Jason Wells

Jason Wells

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 22, 2017, at 8:24 p.m. ET

Hello. This is a raccoon being a raccoon in something normal, like this tree.

lizadaly / Flickr / Via Flickr: lizadaly

But of course, raccoons are known for being curious.

joebeone / Flickr / Via Flickr: joebeone

And generally mischievous.

rengber / Flickr / Via Flickr: rengber

But sometimes, they accidentally find themselves in a bad spot. Meet Oblivious Raccoon, who suddenly found itself on a moving police van in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

Colorado Springs Police Department / Via Facebook: 133820446633849
The Colorado Springs Police Department said on Facebook that the officer was "pawsitively surprised" when the raccoon ended up on the windshield while en route to a serious injury crash.

Also surprised, Oblivious Raccoon.

"OMG where am I what is happening" —Oblivious Raccoon

Colorado Springs PD / Via Facebook: 133820446633849

"Fak! Is...that a HOOMAN?!!" —Oblivious Raccoon

Colorado Springs PD / Via Facebook: 133820446633849

"Haaiiiiiii hooman do you see me can you stop please I need to get off asap" —Oblivious Raccoon

Colorado Springs PD / Via Facebook: 133820446633849
"HAAAAIIIIIIIII PLEEEAAAASE!!!!!!!!"

Colorado Springs PD / Via Facebook: 133820446633849

Eventually, the officer managed to safely pull over, at which point Oblivious Raccoon hopped off, but not before his photo was snapped, and thank god.

Colorado Springs Police Department / Facebook / Via Facebook: permalink.php

Stay safe, Oblivious Raccoon.

Colorado Springs PD / Via Facebook: 133820446633849

