This Was A Raccoon's Panicked Reaction After Winding Up On A Moving Police Van

Hello. This is a raccoon being a raccoon in something normal, like this tree.

But of course, raccoons are known for being curious.

But sometimes, they accidentally find themselves in a bad spot. Meet Oblivious Raccoon, who suddenly found itself on a moving police van in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said on Facebook that the officer was "pawsitively surprised" when the raccoon ended up on the windshield while en route to a serious injury crash.

Also surprised, Oblivious Raccoon.