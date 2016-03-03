Texas Trooper Charged With Perjury In Sandra Bland Death Is Fired

Bland's death sparked protests and attracted the attention of Black Lives Matter activists. Her death was eventually ruled a suicide.

The Texas state trooper charged with perjury in the jail death of Sandra Bland was officially fired Wednesday.

Brian Encinia was indicted by a grand jury in January for allegedly lying in a report about how Bland's confrontational arrest unfolded in July thanks, in part, to dashcam video that captured their interaction.

Three days after the 28-year-old was taken to the Waller County jail, she was found hanging in a jail cell with a plastic garbage bag around her neck.



