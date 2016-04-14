BuzzFeed News

A Huge Alligator Ate Another Alligator Because Florida

And it tastes just like chicken?

By Jason Wells

Jason Wells

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 14, 2016, at 6:23 p.m. ET

Here is a giant alligator eating a smaller alligator in Florida.

Florida.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
FLORIDA.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Alex Figueroa said in his YouTube post on Wednesday that he was walking when he happened across the scene near Lakeland.

"I was taking a morning walk this morning before work at Circle B Bar Reserve and I happen to witness this 11 to 12 foot alligator eating a smaller gator he or she killed."

Just walking in Florida.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Watch Florida happen here:

