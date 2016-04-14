A Huge Alligator Ate Another Alligator Because Florida
And it tastes just like chicken?
Here is a giant alligator eating a smaller alligator in Florida.
Florida.
FLORIDA.
Alex Figueroa said in his YouTube post on Wednesday that he was walking when he happened across the scene near Lakeland.
"I was taking a morning walk this morning before work at Circle B Bar Reserve and I happen to witness this 11 to 12 foot alligator eating a smaller gator he or she killed."
Just walking in Florida.
Watch Florida happen here:
-
