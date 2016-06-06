Stanford Sexual Assailant's Father Says His Son Has Paid Heavily "For 20 Minutes Of Action"

Brock Turner was convicted for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman behind a dumpster on campus following a fraternity party in 2015.

The father of the former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman on campus argued in a letter to the judge that his son had already paid a steep price "for 20 minutes of action."

Dan Turner's letter was made public testimony and quickly gained attention Monday after his victim read a letter in court was posted by BuzzFeed News.

Turner, 20, was convicted on three counts of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman behind a dumpster on the Stanford campus after a fraternity party in 2015. The woman, now 23, was found unconscious and half naked — abrasions on her body and dirt and pine needles in her vagina — by two graduate students, who tackled Turner and called the police.

Turner had faced a maximum 14 years in state prison, but on Thursday was given the reduced sentence of six months in county jail and probation — this required the judge to grant an exception to the minimum two-year sentence for convicted rapists.

In his letter, Dan Turner notes his son's high GPA and athletic ability, and the "devastating impact" the case had on the swimmer.

"Now, he barely consumes any food and eats only to exist," the letter states. "That is a steep price to pay for 20 minutes of action out of his 20 plus years of life."

After Stanford law professor Michele Dauber posted an excerpt from the letter on Twitter, many people expressed outrage on social media.