A Rare Herd Of Ghost White Deer Will Be Nurtured Under A New Land Deal

The dwindling herd has been living in relative seclusion on a World War II-era military depot for decades.

A rare herd of white deer that multiplied on a protected military depot in New York is set to benefit from a new landlord who has plans to make their lives a bit more lush.

The ghostly deer at the former Seneca Army Depot in the Finger Lakes aren't albino. Instead, they are a natural variation of the normally brown-colored white-tailed deer, which has been interbreeding a lack of pigmentation for decades on the World War II-era site.

Deer born without coloring typically don't last long in the wild since they stand out as prey. But Army restrictions and a 24-mile fence that encloses the depot allowed the white deer herd to multiply in relative seclusion and safety.