A Baby Deer Ran Inside A House To Hide In A Bathtub

This wayward fawn ran inside a Colorado man's home Tuesday night and hid in his bathtub so this photo could exist.

The man had just freed the baby deer from fencing when it ran through the open door of his home in Evergreen and hopped into the tub.

After two Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies checked the fawn for injuries, they wrapped it in a blanket and set it free outside, where, according to a post on the department's Facebook page, "it scampered off," hopefully to reunite with its mother.

But not before taking a very important picture and posting it online.