Bernie Sanders And Donald Trump Win West Virginia Primary

Despite losing at the polls Tuesday, however, Hillary Clinton remains nearly uncatchable, capturing 94% of the delegates needed to clinch the Democratic nomination.

Bernie Sanders beat out rival Hillary Clinton in the West Virginia Democratic primary Tuesday, where she faced a tough audience over comments she made about the decline of the coal industry.

Donald Trump, meanwhile, handily won West Virginia and the other contest of the night, Nebraska, after the Republican field cleared out last week following the crucial Indiana primary, making him the presumptive presidential nominee.

That left the Democratic presidential race as the only true competition on Tuesday, but one that Clinton would continue to enjoy a wide lead in the all-important delegate count no matter the outcome.

In the delegate race to clinch the Democratic nomination, Clinton stood Tuesday night at 2,238 — or 94% of the 2,383 delegates needed — to Sanders' 1,468. That tally includes superdelegates, unpledged party leaders who aren't bound by primary results.

With 63 percent of the votes tallied, Sanders had taken 51% of the vote over Clinton's 37 percent.

There were just 29 Democratic delegates up for grabs in West Virginia. For Republicans, there were 34.

Clinton's commanding lead in the delegate count didn't stop Sanders from touting his win in West Virginia, rallying a crowd in Salem, Oregon, with news of his most recent primary win.

"Tonight it appears that we won a big victory in West Virginia and, with your help, we're going to win in Oregon next week," Sanders told the cheering crowd. "What the people of West Virginia said tonight, and I believe the people of Oregon and Kentucky will say next week is that we need an economy that works for all of us, not just the one percent."

Sanders has said he plans to continue fighting for the nomination until the Democratic convention.