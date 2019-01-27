Pope Francis Said The Virgin Mary Was The First Influencer And Twitter Responded In Kind
"Without social networks, she became the first 'influencer': the 'influencer' of God."
Hello. Breaking news. Pope Francis tweeted a hot take about who he considers to be the first ~influencer~.
I know...
On Saturday night, the pontiff tweeted that the Virgin Mary was the most influential woman, and therefore, the first "influencer" on behalf of God.
Here is the tweet.
This being the internet and, most of all, Twitter, memes, poking fun, and dragging ensued.
Francis' tweet came after he spoke at a vigil for World Youth Day in Panama City, which was reportedly attended by hundreds of thousands of people. He also cited “app,” “influencer,” “cloud,” and “tutorial" to convey his message, the Crux Now reported.
