Police Set Up A Camera In Kansas To Find A Mountain Lion And WTF Is Happening
Just never leave your house.
Hello. This is a photo of a skunk in Gardner, Kansas, captured on a remote camera set up to investigate reports of a mountain lion in the area.
But after deploying two trail cameras, Gardner police said they found no mountain lion, just the typical forest dwellers.
Like this coyote.
And this person using a walker while carrying some sort of sharp object.
And this guy in a gas mask holding a plastic bag.
Wait. No.
NO.
WTF.
For their part, Gardner police said in a Facebook post that they thought it was pretty damn funny.
We would like to sincerely thank the persons responsible as it made our day when we pulled up what we expected to be hundreds of pictures of coyotes, foxes and raccoons. Thank you to the citizens who noticed the cameras. Your effort and sense of humor are greatly appreciated.
Stay weird, Gardner.
