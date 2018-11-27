Investigators Said They Still Don’t Have A Motive In The Southern California Bar Mass Shooting

Authorities on Tuesday said despite hundreds of interviews, they still don’t know what motivated a man to shoot and kill 12 people inside a Southern California bar on Nov. 7.

“We’re no closer to determining that today than we were at the onset,” Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub told reporters.

Officials were able to fill in some details about how the shooting transpired at Borderline Bar & Grill in the community of Thousand Oaks. The shooter, 28-year-old Ian David Long, entered the bar around 11:18 p.m. during College Country Night and immediately began shooting off around 50 rounds.

After throwing smoke bombs to add to the chaos, Ayub said the shooter then positioned himself to prepare for law enforcement, ambushing the two first responders “almost immediately from a position of tactical advantage.” Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus was killed in the exchange before the shooter turned the gun on himself, Ayub added.

When the scene was cleared, officials found seven illegal 30-round magazines, five of which were still fully loaded. Authorities said they were still working to determine how he acquired the high-capacity mags, although they acknowledged they can be legally purchased in other states.