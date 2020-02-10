 Skip To Content
Here Are The 2020 Oscar Winners

No losers here. Just the winners.

By Jason Wells

Last updated on February 9, 2020, at 9:58 p.m. ET

Posted on February 9, 2020, at 8:20 p.m. ET

Actor in a Supporting Role

Jordan Strauss / AP

Brad Pitt — Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Animated Feature Film

YouTube


Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Animated Short Film

Jordan Strauss / AP

Hair Love

Dcera

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Original Screenplay

Mark Ralston / Getty Images

South Korean screenwriter Han Jin-won (C) and South Korean film director Bong Joon-ho accepts the award for Best Original Screenplay for Parasite.

Parasite

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adapted Screenplay

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Taika Waititi accepts the Writing - Adapted Screenplay award for Jojo Rabbit .

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Steve Zaillian, The Irishman

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, Joker

Live Action Short Film

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Elizabeth Martin and Marshall Curry accept the Short Film - Live Action award.

The Neighbors' Window

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

Saria

A Sister

Production Design

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Nancy Haigh and Barbara Ling accept the Production Design award.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Parasite

Costume Design

Mark Ralston / Getty Images

British costume designer Jacqueline Durran accepts the award for Best Costume Design.

Little Women

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Documentary Feature

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Julia Reichert accepts the Documentary - Feature award.

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary Short

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva accept the Documentary - Short Subject award.

Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You're a Girl

In the Absence

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Sound Editing

Mark Ralston / Getty Images

Donald Sylvester accepts the award for Best Sound Editing.

Ford v Ferrari

1917

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Sound Mixing

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson accept the Best Sound Mixing award.

1917

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Cinematography

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Roger Deakins accepts the Cinematography award.

1917

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

