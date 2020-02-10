Here Are The 2020 Oscar Winners
Actor in a Supporting Role
Brad Pitt — Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Animated Feature Film
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Animated Short Film
Hair Love
Dcera
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Original Screenplay
Parasite
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adapted Screenplay
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Steve Zaillian, The Irishman
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, Joker
Live Action Short Film
The Neighbors' Window
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
Saria
A Sister
Production Design
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Parasite
Costume Design
Little Women
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Documentary Short
Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You're a Girl
In the Absence
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Actress in a Supporting Role
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari
1917
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Sound Mixing
1917
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Cinematography
1917
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
