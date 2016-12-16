Obama Said He Told Putin "To Cut It Out" Over Hacked Emails

The White House briefing comes one day after the president said "we need to take action" against any foreign government that tries to impact the integrity of US elections.

President Obama on Friday was unequivocal in his stance that the Russian government attempted to influence the presidential election by hacking Democratic Party officials, issuing a stern warning to Moscow.

"Our goal continues to be to send a clear message to Russia and others not to do this to us, because we can do stuff to you," he said.

Obama did not elaborate on what exactly that "stuff" would be, but reiterated earlier comments that some of it may not be publicized.

"Some of it we will do publicly, and some in a way they know, but not everybody will," he said.

His White House briefing with reporters comes one day after he told NPR that when any foreign government tries to impact the integrity of US elections, "we need to take action and we will — at a time and place of our own choosing."

Obama on Friday also said it was important that officials guard against further attacks on the integrity of US' democracy.

"It is important for us to review all elements of that and make sure we are preventing that kind of interference from cyber attacks in the future," he said, while calling on his successor, Donald Trump, to ensure US elections are protected against "possible foreign influence."

He assured the public, however, that while the hack and leaked emails may have influenced voters, the actual election system was not breached.

"When I met Putin I talked to him directly and told him to cut it out, and that there would be serious consequences if he did not, after that, we did not see further tampering of the election process," Obama said.

