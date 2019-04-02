 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

19 People Were Injured In A Stampede At A Nipsey Hussle Vigil

Trending

19 People Were Injured In A Stampede At A Nipsey Hussle Vigil

Video from the scene showed frightened crowds of people fleeing the memorial after what had been a peaceful vigil earlier in the day.

By Jason Wells

Jason Wells BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on April 2, 2019, at 2:13 a.m. ET

Posted on April 1, 2019, at 11:56 p.m. ET

HydePark #NipseyHustle memorial a fight breaks out and people start running. Several injured in the stampede LAFD responding. LAPD asking for backup. @FOXLA
Kevin Takumi @KevinTakumi

HydePark #NipseyHustle memorial a fight breaks out and people start running. Several injured in the stampede LAFD responding. LAPD asking for backup. @FOXLA

Reply Retweet Favorite

At least 19 people were injured in a stampede Monday night after hundreds gathered at a candlelight vigil in South Los Angeles for the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

A Los Angeles police spokesperson told BuzzFeed News a fight apparently broke out at a vigil in the parking lot where Hussle was killed the day before, prompting about 300 people to suddenly flee in all directions. No shots were fired, despite earlier media reports, the spokesperson added.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said 19 patients were transported to local hospitals with injuries, two of them in critical condition. The majority of the injuries were caused by trampling from the crowd. One person was injured after being struck by a vehicle, and another suffered a penetrating wound of unknown cause, fire officials said.

Video from reporters at the scene showed frightened crowds of people fleeing the memorial after what had been a peaceful gathering earlier in the day.

The chaos occurred one day after Hussle, born Ermias Davidson Asghedom, was gunned down outside his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles.

A HUGE stampede of people rushed out of the @NipseyHussle memorial area. People thought they heard something break or a loud noise and started running. @ABC7
Veronica Miracle @ABC7Veronica

A HUGE stampede of people rushed out of the @NipseyHussle memorial area. People thought they heard something break or a loud noise and started running. @ABC7

Reply Retweet Favorite

Police late Monday identified a suspect in Hustle's death as 29-year-old Eric Holder of Los Angeles.

According to police, Holder walked up to Hustle and two other men Sunday afternoon and opened fire, killing Hustle and injuring the others. The suspect then ran into an adjacent alley where a vehicle driven by an unidentified woman was waiting, the LAPD said.

Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100
LAPD HQ @LAPDHQ

Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle. He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100

Reply Retweet Favorite

Surveillance video footage of the shooting published by TMZ shows a man approach the rapper and shoot him multiple times at close range before fleeing.

Not long before the shooting, Hussle tweeted: “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”

The Los Angeles County coroner's office on Monday said Hussle died of gunshot wounds to his torso and head.

In the aftermath of the chaos at Hussle's memorial, people reportedly started throwing candles as LAPD officers tried to clear the scene. A dispersal order was issued and no one would be allowed back to the site, a police spokesperson said.

HydePark people are starting to throw candles, organizers are trying to get people to leave peacefully. LAPD was letting people mourn but a few caused the problem
Kevin Takumi @KevinTakumi

HydePark people are starting to throw candles, organizers are trying to get people to leave peacefully. LAPD was letting people mourn but a few caused the problem

Reply Retweet Favorite

ADVERTISEMENT