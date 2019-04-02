19 People Were Injured In A Stampede At A Nipsey Hussle Vigil

HydePark #NipseyHustle memorial a fight breaks out and people start running. Several injured in the stampede LAFD responding. LAPD asking for backup. @FOXLA

At least 19 people were injured in a stampede Monday night after hundreds gathered at a candlelight vigil in South Los Angeles for the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

A Los Angeles police spokesperson told BuzzFeed News a fight apparently broke out at a vigil in the parking lot where Hussle was killed the day before, prompting about 300 people to suddenly flee in all directions. No shots were fired, despite earlier media reports, the spokesperson added.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said 19 patients were transported to local hospitals with injuries, two of them in critical condition. The majority of the injuries were caused by trampling from the crowd. One person was injured after being struck by a vehicle, and another suffered a penetrating wound of unknown cause, fire officials said.

Video from reporters at the scene showed frightened crowds of people fleeing the memorial after what had been a peaceful gathering earlier in the day.



The chaos occurred one day after Hussle, born Ermias Davidson Asghedom, was gunned down outside his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles.