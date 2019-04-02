19 People Were Injured In A Stampede At A Nipsey Hussle Vigil
Video from the scene showed frightened crowds of people fleeing the memorial after what had been a peaceful vigil earlier in the day.
At least 19 people were injured in a stampede Monday night after hundreds gathered at a candlelight vigil in South Los Angeles for the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.
A Los Angeles police spokesperson told BuzzFeed News a fight apparently broke out at a vigil in the parking lot where Hussle was killed the day before, prompting about 300 people to suddenly flee in all directions. No shots were fired, despite earlier media reports, the spokesperson added.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said 19 patients were transported to local hospitals with injuries, two of them in critical condition. The majority of the injuries were caused by trampling from the crowd. One person was injured after being struck by a vehicle, and another suffered a penetrating wound of unknown cause, fire officials said.
Video from reporters at the scene showed frightened crowds of people fleeing the memorial after what had been a peaceful gathering earlier in the day.
The chaos occurred one day after Hussle, born Ermias Davidson Asghedom, was gunned down outside his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles.
Police late Monday identified a suspect in Hustle's death as 29-year-old Eric Holder of Los Angeles.
According to police, Holder walked up to Hustle and two other men Sunday afternoon and opened fire, killing Hustle and injuring the others. The suspect then ran into an adjacent alley where a vehicle driven by an unidentified woman was waiting, the LAPD said.
Surveillance video footage of the shooting published by TMZ shows a man approach the rapper and shoot him multiple times at close range before fleeing.
Not long before the shooting, Hussle tweeted: “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”
The Los Angeles County coroner's office on Monday said Hussle died of gunshot wounds to his torso and head.
In the aftermath of the chaos at Hussle's memorial, people reportedly started throwing candles as LAPD officers tried to clear the scene. A dispersal order was issued and no one would be allowed back to the site, a police spokesperson said.
-
Jason Wells is deputy news director for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Jason Wells at jason.wells@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.