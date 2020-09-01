Michael B. Jordan Reflected On Chadwick Boseman's Death: "I Wish We Had More Time"

Michael B. Jordan on Monday paid tribute to his Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman, saying "he showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy."

Boseman, 43, died Friday after being diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his representatives announced.

A statement posted to the actor's Twitter account said Boseman was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, but despite medical treatment, it had progressed to Stage 4. He had never spoken publicly about his diagnosis.

In a statement he posted on Instagram, Jordan said he had been struggling to find a way to address Boseman's death.

"I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything," he wrote. "I wish we had more time."