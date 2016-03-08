Mexican President Compares Trump's Rhetoric To Hitler, Says Country Won't Pay For Wall

President Enrique Pena Nieto also told a newspaper that there "is no scenario" under which his nation would pay for Donald Trump's border wall.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says there is "no scenario" in which his nation would pay for Donald Trump's border wall proposal, calling the Republican presidential frontrunner's populist rhetoric a throwback to Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.

In an interview with Mexican newspaper Excelsior published Monday, Pena Nieto panned Trump's repeated campaign promise that he will convince Mexico to build a wall along the U.S. border.

"There is no scenario," he said. "I have to say that I regret (the plan), and of course, I can't agree with this American politician's position."



Pena Nieto's comments came one week after his treasury secretary, Luis Videgaray Caso, also said that "under no circumstance" would Mexico pay for such a wall.

Pena Nieto also became the highest ranking Mexican official to link Trump's campaign rhetoric to that of Hitler, accusing the candidate of capitalizing on the public's fear and anger for political gain.