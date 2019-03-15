YouTube Star Lilly Singh Will Become The Only Woman Late-Night Host On Broadcast TV When She Replaces Carson Daly On NBC

YouTube star Lilly Singh is taking over the Last Call With Carson Daly spot on NBC, making her the only woman late-night talk show host on a broadcast network.

Her new show, A Little Late with Lilly Singh, is scheduled to debut at 1:35 a.m. in September and will include comedy sketches and in-studio interviews, NBC announced Thursday.

"An Indian-Canadian woman with her own late night show? Now that is a dream come true," Singh said in a statement. "I’m thrilled to bring it to life on NBC, and I hope my parents consider this to be as exciting as a grandchild."

The announcement comes roughly one month after NBC said Last Call With Carson Daly was coming to an end. Daly's involvement with NBC's The Voice and Today, however, will continue.

Singh may be alone among a field of men on the broadcast networks, but she isn't the first. In 1986, Joan Rivers was poached by Fox, where The Late Show with Joan Rivers aired until 1988.

On the cable networks, there are also currently Busy Philipps, whose Busy Tonight debuted on E! last year, and Samantha Bee, who has Full Frontal with Samantha Bee on TBS.

