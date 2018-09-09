CBS Chief Les Moonves Is Leaving As He Faces A Sexual Harassment Scandal

After the report published, Moonves, 68, issued a statement acknowledging "there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances," calling them mistakes that he regrets "immensely." His wife since 2004, CBS's Julie Chen, also posted a statement on Twitter saying, "I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement."

The women alleged in the New Yorker in July that the sexual misconduct dates back to the 1980s and that Moonves used his position of power to threaten to derail their careers if they spoke out. They and other also told the magazine that Moonves had fostered a company culture that allowed for rampant sexual harassment throughout the ranks.

Les Moonves, who helped turn CBS into the most watched channel on television, is leaving the network after negotiating a departure settlement amid allegations that he sexually harassed six women.

Les Moonves and wife Julie Chen attend the 2016 CBS Upfront at The Plaza on May 18, 2016, in New York City.

After initially declining to take immediate action, CBS' board of directors retained two law firms, Covington & Burling and Debevoise & Plimpton, to investigate the allegations and company culture, but in the #MeToo era, Moonves' was left in a vulnerable position, made even more so by his heated battle with the controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, Shari Redstone, to prevent her from attempting to merge the two companies.

Even in his departure, activists remained critical of his exit package, the amount of which has not been disclosed.

"A man accused of rigorously reported allegations of harassment should not be rewarded with a golden parachute," the Time's Up organization said in a statement issued prior to the announcement, adding that the settlement "sends a message to survivors everywhere that powerful men can act without fear of consequence."

"We remain in solidarity with the six women who bravely shared their stories, risking their own incomes and careers, as well as the untold other women who may still be afraid to speak out," the group added.

He has so far faced no criminal charges stemming from the allegations. In July, Los Angeles prosecutors declined to press charges based on allegations from a woman who told police in February that Moonves sexually assaulted her once in 1986 and twice in 1988, saying the fall outside the statute of limitations.

It's unclear how the departure of Moonves — who brought CBS from last to first place in overall viewers with hits like Everybody Loves Raymond, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and The Big Bang Theory — will affect the network he took over 20 years ago. But his recent big push into digital streaming, CBS All Access streaming service, has been an apparent success, with executives saying in August it has exceeded expectations.

CBS also experienced a record-setting second quarter, reporting revenue of $3.47 billion, up 6% compared to the same period last year, with net earnings of $400 million.