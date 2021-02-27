 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Lady Gaga's Stolen Dogs Have Been Safely Returned As LA Police Continue To Search For Suspects

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Lady Gaga's Stolen Dogs Have Been Safely Returned As LA Police Continue To Search For Suspects

LA police said the French bulldogs were turned in unharmed Friday night and "safely reunited with Lady Gaga representatives."

By Jason Wells

Picture of Jason Wells Jason Wells BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 26, 2021, at 11:17 p.m. ET

Zz /Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx

Both of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs have been returned unharmed after they were stolen in a violent robbery, during which her assistant was shot, Los Angeles police announced Friday.

The shooting occurred at about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday when a 30-year-old assistant — identified by Lady Gaga as Ryan Fischer — was walking the pop star's three French bulldogs in the 1500 block of Sierra Bonita Ave. in Hollywood, police said.

Two men jumped out of a white Nissan Altima and confronted Fischer, demanding that he give up the dogs. A struggle ensued, and Fischer was shot once. The suspects were able to flee with two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav.

Lady Gaga had offered a reward of $500,000 for the safe return of the dogs as the LAPD searched for the assailants.

On Friday night, LA police said the dogs had been turned in to a local police station and "safely reunited with Lady Gaga representatives."

Earlier in the day, Lady Gaga made an emotional plea on social media for the dogs' safe return.

My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us.
Lady Gaga @ladygaga

My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @ladygaga

The person who turned Koji and Gustav in will be questioned, but no more information was immediately available.

LA police have not announced any arrests in the case.

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT