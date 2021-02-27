Lady Gaga's Stolen Dogs Have Been Safely Returned As LA Police Continue To Search For Suspects
LA police said the French bulldogs were turned in unharmed Friday night and "safely reunited with Lady Gaga representatives."
Both of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs have been returned unharmed after they were stolen in a violent robbery, during which her assistant was shot, Los Angeles police announced Friday.
The shooting occurred at about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday when a 30-year-old assistant — identified by Lady Gaga as Ryan Fischer — was walking the pop star's three French bulldogs in the 1500 block of Sierra Bonita Ave. in Hollywood, police said.
Two men jumped out of a white Nissan Altima and confronted Fischer, demanding that he give up the dogs. A struggle ensued, and Fischer was shot once. The suspects were able to flee with two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav.
Lady Gaga had offered a reward of $500,000 for the safe return of the dogs as the LAPD searched for the assailants.
On Friday night, LA police said the dogs had been turned in to a local police station and "safely reunited with Lady Gaga representatives."
Earlier in the day, Lady Gaga made an emotional plea on social media for the dogs' safe return.
The person who turned Koji and Gustav in will be questioned, but no more information was immediately available.
LA police have not announced any arrests in the case.
