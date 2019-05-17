Kim Kardashian West Announced The Name Of Her Fourth Child With Kanye: Psalm

She tweeted the name with a Mother's Day photo a week after welcoming the baby home.

Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West on Friday announced the name of her fourth child with husband Kanye West: Psalm. The name announcement came a week after Kim confirmed on Twitter that the baby boy had arrived after being born via a surrogate. "He's here and he's perfect!" she tweeted. On Friday, she also debuted his highly anticipated name on Twitter:

Psalm West @KimKardashian / Twitter

Kim, 38, and Kanye, 41, have been married since 2014 and have three other children: North, 5; Saint, 3; and Chicago, 1. Kim began using a surrogate after dealing with a number of issues during her first two pregnancies.

There had been rampant speculation online about what the name would be as fans scoured Kim's social media for clues. When she included the bear emoji in a batch of photos, people immediately thought it could be "Bear." It's not clear what inspired the name Psalm, a well-known book in the Bible. But Kanye has made his interest in religion known recently, even hosting a Sunday service at Coachella this year that critics said was more about self-promotion than anything else.

Rich Fury / Getty Images Kanye West performs Sunday service during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, April 21, 2019.