Joshua Tree National Park Will Stay Open After All As Officials Use Other Funds For Maintenance

California's Joshua Tree National Park will avoid a temporary closure after officials said they have found other funds to cover the costs of cleaning clogged restrooms and other facilities during the partial government shutdown.

Officials had planned to close the park completely Thursday, citing the inability to manage the waste left behind by visitors and habitat destruction by offroaders. Some of the park's namesake trees were also damaged.

However, the National Parks Service said it was tapping funds generated by recreation fees to pay for clean-up efforts and reopen campgrounds for overnight stays. The park will also bring on additional staff to protect park resources and address some of the damage that has occurred during the shutdown, which has dragged into a third week.

Instead of completely closing like in past government shutdowns, under the Trump administration, the National Park Service has been forced to operate with a limited workforce, leaving trash cans and toilets on federally managed lands unmaintained and large swaths of habitat unprotected.