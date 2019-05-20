Jon Snow Of "Game Of Thrones" Finally Did What We All Thought He Would
Breaker of annoying long names.
You knew it was going to happen.
Jon Snow killed Daenerys because she's messy.
I mean, she did kill hundreds of innocent people in King's Landing, so she had it coming.
Still, sad!
It was real, Dany. You lost your child, husband, dragons, sanity for this. Ciao.
Jason Wells is deputy news director for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
