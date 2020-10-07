Johnny Nash, Singer Of "I Can See Clearly Now," Has Died

Johnny Nash, the singer-songwriter who was most known for his hit “I Can See Clearly Now,” died Tuesday, his son told the Associated Press. He was 80.

Born in Houston, Texas, Nash made his debut in 1957 with the single "A Teenager Sings the Blues." But it wasn't until his early 30s that he reached widespread fame with his ubiquitous “I Can See Clearly Now,” which topped the charts in 1972, where it remained for four weeks.