Johnny Manziel Domestic Violence Case Sent To Grand Jury

The investigation into a domestic assault allegedly involving Cleveland Browns Quarterback Johnny Manziel has been sent to a grand jury for review, Dallas Police said Thursday.

The incident allegedly occurred on Jan. 30, when Manziel's girlfriend accused him of physically assaulting her at a Dallas hotel and in his car.

In a statement Thursday, the police department said a "Class A misdemeanor Assault/Domestic Violence case" had been referred to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office to present to the grand jury. No details on the investigation would be released in the meantime, police added.



The case has already had personal consequences for the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner. ESPN has reported that Manziel could be cut from the Browns next month and his agent has already dropped him.

His father also spoke to The Dallas Morning News about unsuccessfully trying to get Manziel to stay at an addiction recovery facility.