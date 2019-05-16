Johnny Galecki Said He's "Still Really Shocked" Over The Roseanne Barr Racist Tweet Scandal

Johnny Galecki, who gained fame on the sitcom Roseanne and later on The Big Bang Theory, discussed publicly for the first time how difficult it was to watch the downfall of Roseanne Barr after her racist Twitter scandal.



Barr saw her No. 1-rated sitcom reboot quickly canceled on ABC last year after she compared Valerie Jarrett, the black former adviser to President Barack Obama, to an ape. The tweet came in response to a false QAnon conspiracy thread alleging Jarrett had helped cover up CIA spy operations.

The move by ABC shocked many and threw the future of the cast and crew into doubt.

"That first day when that horrible, horrible tweet of hers went out, I was angry, and not ‘cause it was such a fiery, ugly thing to say….but I knew that they were gearing up to do a another year on the show and how many other peoples' jobs that affected and put into danger," Galecki said on BuzzFeed News’ Profile. "Then I was worried, because honestly I don’t know her to be a person that would say such a thing."