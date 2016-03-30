Officers Who Fatally Shot Jamar Clark Will Not Be Charged

The top Minneapolis prosecutor announced Wednesday that there will be no criminal charges against two police officers involved in the fatal shooting death of Jamar Clark, an incident that sparked widespread protests.

At a news conference Wednesday, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said criminal charges were not warranted against either officer, and stated the use of deadly force was justified in the shooting death of Clark, who he said was unarmed.

Freeman decided to forgo the secretive grand jury process in the case of the two officers, Mark Ringgenberg and Dustin Schwarze.

Some bystanders had claimed Clark, a 24-year-old black man, was handcuffed when the officers, who are white, opened fire during a confrontation in the street. But Freeman said forensic evidence and officer testimony showed Clark was "not handcuffed at the time he was shot." The prosecutor added that there was no DNA found inside the handcuffs, although Clark's blood was on one side of the restraints.

"The presence of Clark's DNA on Ringgenberg's duty belt and grip of Ringgenberg's gun is strong forensic corroboration of the officer's statements that Clark's hand was on the grip of Ringgenberg's gun," Freeman said. "Clark simply could not have been handcuffed and attempting to seize Ringgenberg's gun while they were on the ground.

Forensic evidence showed that Clark did not have any internal or external injuries on his wrists that suggested he was handcuffed, Freeman said.

Several Black Lives Matter activists at the news conference confronted the prosecutor over his decision, with one telling him, "If the city burns it's on your hands."

Another protester said Freeman's narrative "pushed the Minneapolis Police Department's propaganda" and ignored witness accounts.

"We will not rest until we get justice," one activist said at the conference.

As activists continued to question Freeman's account of the events that led to Clark's death, the prosecutor abruptly left the conference.

Mayor Betsy Hodges, speaking at another press conference, said she appreciated Freeman's "transparency and thoroughness" in the review process, but said that she had not had time to look at the evidence when asked if she agreed with his decision.

Hodges said that once the Department of Justice investigation was complete and the federal government had decided whether to bring charges against the officers, the Minneapolis Police Department would "thoroughly review" all evidence to make a decision about disciplining the officers, who are currently on non-enforcement duties.

Police Chief Janeé Harteau said there will be safe spaces for people "to express their feelings and thoughts" and that the focus was on public safety for everyone including protesters, police, and bystanders. She added there were contingency plans in place in case protests turned violent.