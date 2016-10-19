Ivanka Trump Says Her Father's Lewd Comments Were "A Bit Jarring"

"That's not language consistent with any conversation I've ever had with him, certainly, or any conversation I've overheard."

Ivanka Trump on Wednesday called her father’s comments about women that were caught on a leaked Access Hollywood tape “crude” and “a bit jarring,” but said they were not consistent with the man she knows.

"That's not language consistent with any conversation I've ever had with him, certainly, or any conversation I've overheard," she said at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit. “So it was a bit jarring for me to hear.”

In the 2005 recording, Donald Trump describes trying to seduce a married woman and getting away with sexual misconduct, including grabbing women “by the pussy,” because of his fame while on a bus with host Billy Bush. As they approach a Days of Our Lives actress, Bush shouts, “Yes, the Donald has scored!”

"He recognizes it was crude language," Ivanka Trump said of her father. "He was embarrassed that he had said those things and he apologized."



Ivanka Trump’s comments come just days after Melania Trump defended her husband’s comments as “boy talk” that got out of hand after he was “egged on” by Bush.

“Sometimes I say I have two boys at home,” she told CNN's Anderson Cooper. “I have my young son and I have my husband. I know how some men talk and that’s how I saw it.”

Multiple women have come forward with allegations of misconduct since the recording was made public, and Trump denied ever having made unwanted sexual advances.

Bush, meanwhile, was officially fired by NBC after initially being suspended from hosting duties at Today.