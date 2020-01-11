Iran Said It Accidentally Shot Down A Ukrainian Jetliner Because Of Human Error

Iran initially blamed the explosion, which killed all 176 people on board, on engine failure.

Efrem Lukatsky / AP Flowers and candles are placed in front of portraits of the flight crew members of the Ukrainian flight that was shot down on the outskirts of Tehran.

Iran on Friday said it accidentally shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 due to human error in the aftermath of launching missile strikes against military bases in Iraq. Iran initially blamed the Jan. 8 incident, which killed all 176 people on board, on engine failure, but after conducting its own investigation, the government said the jetliner was shot down during heightened fears of US military retaliation.

Nariman Gharib / AP This image taken from a video on Jan. 8, 2020, and provided by Nariman Gharib shows an object said to be the Ukrainian jetliner flying in sky at the moment of explosion with a flash of light.

In a statement issued on Saturday local time, Iran said that after taking off from Imam Khomeini Airport, Iranian armed forces mistook the jetliner for hostile aircraft while it was in close proximity to a military installation due to its altitude and shape. In a statement on Twitter, Iran's foreign minister blamed human error "at time of crisis caused by US adventurism."

A sad day. Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces: Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations. 💔