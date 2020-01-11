Iran Said It Accidentally Shot Down A Ukrainian Jetliner Because Of Human Error
Iran initially blamed the explosion, which killed all 176 people on board, on engine failure.
Iran on Friday said it accidentally shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 due to human error in the aftermath of launching missile strikes against military bases in Iraq.
Iran initially blamed the Jan. 8 incident, which killed all 176 people on board, on engine failure, but after conducting its own investigation, the government said the jetliner was shot down during heightened fears of US military retaliation.
In a statement issued on Saturday local time, Iran said that after taking off from Imam Khomeini Airport, Iranian armed forces mistook the jetliner for hostile aircraft while it was in close proximity to a military installation due to its altitude and shape.
In a statement on Twitter, Iran's foreign minister blamed human error "at time of crisis caused by US adventurism."
The admission comes after officials from Canada, Ukraine, and other countries who lost citizens in the crash formed a response group on behalf of the victims' families calling for a "full and transparent investigation into the cause of the fatal crash." Earlier Friday, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said he had been pushing Iran to give his government access to the investigation.
Nearly 60 Canadians were killed in the incident, as well as a large contingent of Iranians.
Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters that the evidence indicated that the plane, which was en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.
President Donald Trump also said "somebody could have made a mistake," noting that the jetliner "was flying in a pretty rough neighborhood."
Brianna Sacks contributed reporting.
