An Entire Family Of Bears Died In A Church Parking Lot After Eating A Poisonous Plant

A black bear and her three cubs likely died suddenly in a church parking lot after eating a poisonous ornamental shrub, wildlife officials say.

The deaths of the bears, discovered outside St. Monica's church in West Wyoming, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 6, had been investigated as suspicious after no physical injuries or other signs of trauma were found on their bodies. There was also no sign of thrashing or stumbling in the area, suggesting they died suddenly.

The unusual discovery prompted the West Wyoming Borough Police Department and Pennsylvania Game Commission to ask for the public's help in submitting tips on how the bears may have died.

However, post-mortem examinations and toxicological tests of the sow and one of her cubs revealed that the likely cause of death was the English yew plant, a common ornamental shrub native to Europe, Africa, and southwest Asia, the game commission announced this week.