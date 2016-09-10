Dozens Of Birds Fell From The Sky In Boston And Officials Don't Know Why

Of the 47 Grackle-type birds that fell from the sky onto a Boston street, 32 ultimately died. Others were rescued after being found sick and thrashing around.

It wasn't immediately known what caused the flock of 47 Grackle-type birds to fall from the sky, but some carcasses were sent to Tufts University for testing.

Nearly 50 birds fell from the sky in Boston on Thursday, some of them dead, others sick and thrashing on the street by the time rescuers arrived, health officials said.

Twenty birds died at the scene or during transport, while another 12 were euthanized due to their poor condition, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

Rescuers were able to help save 35 of the birds, which were found in the city's Dorchester neighborhood.



In addition to the birds, officials are trying to determine whether three sick cats also reported in the neighborhood were related to the incident. Two of the cats have died, the Associated Press reported.

Multiple state and city agencies were working to determine the cause.