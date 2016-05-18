Donald Trump Releases List Of 11 Potential Supreme Court Nominees

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee has said he intends to get conservative, pro-life justices onto the Supreme Court bench.

Donald Trump on Wednesday released a list of 11 potential Supreme Court nominees to fill the seat left vacant by the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

The list released on Trump's campaign website includes:

Steven Colloton of Iowa; Allison Eid of Colorado; Raymond Gruender of Missouri;

Thomas Hardiman of Pennsylvania; Raymond Kethledge of Michigan; Joan Larsen of Michigan; Thomas Lee of Utah; William Pryor of Alabama; David Stras of Minnesota; Diane Sykes of Wisconsin; and Don Willett of Texas.

In a statement, Trump hailed Scalia as a justice "who did not believe in legislating from the bench" and a person that he held "in the highest regard."

The list of potential nominees, he added, is "representative of the kind of constitutional principles I value and, as president, I plan to use this list as a guide to nominate our next United States Supreme Court Justices."

The list comes just days after the presumptive Republican presidential nominee told Fox News that he would get conservative justices who are anti-abortion rights onto the Supreme Court.

In the interview on The O'Reilly Factor last week, Trump explained his evolution on his stance on abortion, acknowledging that he was once pro-abortion rights, but only "in a meek fashion." Since then, however, he said his stance has changed.

"And the reason is I've seen...numerous situations that have made me go that way. I will protect it, and the biggest way you can protect is through the Supreme Court. Actually, the biggest way you can protect it, I guess, is by electing me president."

When pressed about whether his aim was to appoint justices that would overturn Roe v. Wade, Trump was non-committal.

"Well, they'll be pro-life and we'll see about overturning," Trump said. "I will appoint judges that will be pro-life."