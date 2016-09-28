BuzzFeed News

Deer Hit By Car Attacks Driver Because Hell No

news

"Don't buck with me" — this deer probably before it died.

By Jason Wells

Jason Wells

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 28, 2016, at 4:29 p.m. ET

Behold, the moment a deer decided to give his killer a piece of his antlers after being struck on a road in New Jersey.

Howell Township Police Department

The dash cam of a Howell Township police patrol car caught the epic encounter in mid-September after a woman in an SUV struck the young buck and pulled over.

What happened next was a full on post-crash smackdown between a deer and human.

&quot;the FUCK?&quot; — Deer, probably. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

"the FUCK?" — Deer, probably.

&quot;GET OUT&quot; — Driver, probably. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

"GET OUT" — Driver, probably.

While literally kicking the deer out of her SUV, the driver suffered a minor knee injury, police said. The deer, however, died as a result of its injuries from the collision.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com
