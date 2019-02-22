A California Couple Pleaded Guilty To Shackling And Torturing 13 Children In Squalid Conditions

A California couple who authorities say shackled and abused their 13 children in squalid conditions for years pleaded guilty Friday to torture and other charges.

David Turpin, 56, and Louise Anne Turpin, 49, pleaded guilty to 14 felony counts, including one count of torture, roughly one year after their 17-year-old daughter escaped their Riverside home and contacted authorities.

Authorities say she was held captive with her 12 siblings, who ranged in age from 2 to 29 and were often chained to their beds in filthy conditions.

The Turpins could face life in prison when they are sentenced in April.

"This is among the worst, most aggravated child abuse cases I have ever seen or been involved in," Riverside County District Attorney Michael Hestrin told reporters after the court hearing.

The court accepted the couple's guilty plea so the victims would not have to testify, he added.