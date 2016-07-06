Buttons The Orphaned Elk Hung Out With And Nuzzled Firefighters Because The World Needed It

The elk in Washington state has become a local fixture after making friends with cows and goats on a hillside.

This is Buttons, an orphaned elk in Washington state that hung out with and nuzzle firefighters over the weekend.

The elk has become a fixture in Kittitas County after taking up residence with some cows and goats on a hillside.

In a post on Facebook, Kittitas County Fire District spokeswoman Richelle Risdon said she arrived on the scene to find Buttons "making her rounds giving kisses to each firefighter and officer here."