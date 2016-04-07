Astronauts Are Going To Attach A Giant Inflatable Room To The Space Station

Astronauts at the International Space Station are scheduled to receive the first ever inflatable space room.

The two-year experiment could have long lasting implications for NASA, which is studying ways to send humans deeper into space for longer periods of time.

The Bigelow Expandable Activity Module, or BEAM for short, will be carried to the space station aboard an unmanned SpaceX Falcon rocket that is due to launch Friday afternoon.

And then attach the pod to the side of the space station.

And then, the inflation process begins, for which there slightly different scenarios.

It will be the first time an astronaut goes inside an expandable habitat structure in space. Still, the station's crew will only hang out in there occasionally — they have to monitor how well it stands up to debris and wear and tear over the course of two years.

"It's not just historic for our company, which obviously is the case, but I think it's historic for the architecture," said Robert Bigelow, founder and president of Bigelow Aerospace, told the Associated Press.

BEAM could also lead to larger structures and "change the entire dynamic for human habitation" in space, he added.