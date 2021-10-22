Alec Baldwin Shot The Prop Gun That Killed A Crew Member On His Upcoming Film, Officials Say

Alec Baldwin "discharged" the prop gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of a movie he was filming in New Mexico, authorities said Thursday night.

Halyna Hutchins, the 42-year-old director of photography for the movie Rust, died from the injury after being flown to University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the Santa Fe sheriff's office said.

The film's director, Joel Souza, was also injured, the sheriff's office added. He was being treated for his injuries as authorities investigate.

"No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives," the sheriff's office said.

It's unclear how the incident occurred, but the sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched at around 1:50 pm to the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set regarding a regarding a report of someone being shot on set.

"According to investigators it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged. Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged," the statement added.

Baldwin is listed as a co-producer on the film, playing infamous old Western outlaw Rust.

Days before she died, Hutchins posted a photo on social media of the Rust crew on set, writing that they stand in solidarity with the entertainment union IATSE, which has been fighting for more humane working conditions. Responding to her death, people posted condolences in replies to the post.