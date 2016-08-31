The Mystery Of A Man Throwing Apples Onto People's Rooftops Appears To Have Been Solved

The case of the "Bad Apple Culprit" in Washington state, however, will never be forgotten.

Authorities in Washington state say they have tracked down the man accused of throwing apples onto people's roofs for the last two years.

During that time, homeowners have occasionally filed complaints after finding apples tossed onto their roof, which then end up in rain gutters. Sometimes a "nonsensical note" is also left behind, sheriff's officials said .

As officials tried to track him down, residents had some ~opinions~ after officials posted home surveillance photos:

On Monday, Clark County Sheriff's Sgt. Fred M. Neiman told BuzzFeed News that the man had been tracked down, but that no charges would be filed.

"We did make contact with the individual pictured in Facebook and he was interviewed," Neiman said in an email. "The deputy found no cause for an arrest or citation and we have no proof of him actually tossing apples on roofs, only leaving the odd note, which doesn’t appear to be criminal or malicious, just weird."