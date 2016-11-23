BuzzFeed News

Hunter Kills Deer With 8-Point Antlers That Turns Out To Be A Doe

What.

By Jason Wells

Jason Wells

Posted on November 23, 2016, at 2:40 p.m. ET

Here's Wayne Douville of Green Bay, Wisconsin, posing with an 8-point prize he bagged on Monday during Deer Hunt 2016 in Oconto County.

"At 4:40, this buck stepped out, and I could see his antlers right away, and the body size, I knew who he was," Douville told Fox affiliate WLUK-TV.

After Douville took down the deer, he and friend Mel Buckmaster (yes, Buckmaster) hung it up to start dressing the carcass. And that's when they discovered, THE DEER WAS A DOE.

"My reaction was 'Yeah, right.' Then we went and looked at it. It's definitely a doe," Buckmaster told WLUK-TV.

Turns out, the doe likely had a higher testosterone level, a condition that might occur in one in 100,000 deer, said Jeff Pritzl, district wildlife supervisor for the state Department of Natural Resources.

Read all about this area hunter's unlikely tale here:

