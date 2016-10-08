BuzzFeed News

A CNN Commentator Blasted Trump's "Pussy" Comment And It Was Intense

A CNN Commentator Blasted Trump's "Pussy" Comment And It Was Intense

"...…we saw him boasting, laughing about grabbing a woman’s pussy, what else do we need to see to disown him, disavow (him)…"

By Jason Wells and Alicia Melville-Smith

Last updated on October 8, 2016, at 9:27 a.m. ET

Posted on October 8, 2016, at 1:33 a.m. ET

Yes, the US presidential race took that turn Friday when video emerged via the Washington Post that Donald Trump said some very lewd things about women in 2005, including grabbing them "by their pussy."

The Republican presidential candidate posted a video apology overnight on Facebook, pledging "to be a better man tomorrow" before attacking his Democratic rival, saying "Bill Clinton has actually abused women, and Hillary has bullied, attacked, shamed, and intimidated his victims."

CNN political commentator and Republican strategist Ana Navarro, however, was not here for it, lambasting Trump and reiterating his use of the word "pussy," prompting facial reactions from the rest of the panel that pretty much summed up the night.

This @ananavarro speech could be the best single moment in the campaign
In case you missed that, she said, "...…we saw him boasting, laughing about grabbing a woman’s pussy, what else do we need to see to disown him, disavow (him)…"

👀

Some tried to stop the train that left the station days ago, and Ana wasn't here for it either.

Must see. @ananavarro explodes at Trump surrogate who admonishes her for saying the word "pussy," but is OK when Tr… https://t.co/XAti21rbmz
Navarro added to her comments on Twitter after the program aired.

Trump's a racist. Bigot. Misogynist. Boasts of grabbing a woman's pussy. What the hell else do GOP leaders need to renounce this guy? What??
And people were REALLY impressed with the her straight talk.

Watching Ana Navarro destroy Trump supporters for their disgusting defense of #TrumpTapes on @CNN like
Me watching every CNN segment with Ana Navarro today. Leave it to the latina to tell it like it is.
If Ana Navarro ever has to buy her own drinks again, I am ashamed of my country. https://t.co/OixNU1QnAU
GOP could do worse than pick @ananavarro as RNC Chair to clean up after Donald Trump.
Honestly if the @GOP ran @ananavarro today I'd still be with Hillz BUT I WOULD QUESTION MYSELF
Thank you @ananavarro for saying what almost everyone watching CNN was thinking just now. #TrumpTapes https://t.co/mhsaql7U8h
@ananavarro is a revelation. Even when I've disagreed with her in the past, her smarts &amp; wit have always been impre… https://t.co/C1bzsfaEAg
Hey @ananavarro you're great.
I love @ananavarro right now. @CNN is out of control tonight! 🍿
Republican operatives everywhere probably...

