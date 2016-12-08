This Bighorn Sheep Head-Butted The Shit Out Of His Reflection In A Glass Window
Him to him: Take the competition out.
A bighorn sheep in Colorado destroyed a hotel window after seeing his reflection. His reflection didn't make it.
Video footage of the ~confrontation~ was captured Tuesday by Christian Addie outside the Blue Sky Adventures at Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Canyon.
Reflections, you have been warned.
Watch the whole showdown here:
