BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Bighorn Sheep Head-Butted The Shit Out Of His Reflection In A Glass Window

news

This Bighorn Sheep Head-Butted The Shit Out Of His Reflection In A Glass Window

Him to him: Take the competition out.

By Jason Wells

Headshot of Jason Wells

Jason Wells

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 8, 2016, at 2:03 p.m. ET

A bighorn sheep in Colorado destroyed a hotel window after seeing his reflection. His reflection didn't make it.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Facebook: video.php

Video footage of the ~confrontation~ was captured Tuesday by Christian Addie outside the Blue Sky Adventures at Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Canyon.

Reflections, you have been warned.

Watch the whole showdown here:

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

An Extremely Rare Jaguar Has Been Spotted In The US

buzzfeed.com

A Beaver Was Just Minding His Own Dam Business When He Walked Into A Dollar Store

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT