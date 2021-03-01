Here Are The Winners For The 2021 Golden Globes
Here are the remote winners of the Golden Globes this year because COVID.
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Best Motion Picture – Animated
WINNER: Soul
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Wolfwalkers
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
WINNER: Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, The Father
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
WINNER: Emma Corrin, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
WINNER: Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
The Midnight Sky, Alexandre Desplat
Tenet, Ludwig Göransson
News of the World, James Newton Howard
Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Schitt’s Creek
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
WINNER: Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
WINNER: Minari
Another Round
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Two of Us
Best Television Series – Drama
WINNER: The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
WINNER: Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
