Here Are The Winners For The 2021 Golden Globes

Here are the remote winners of the Golden Globes this year because COVID.

By Jason Wells

Last updated on February 28, 2021, at 10:18 p.m. ET

Posted on February 28, 2021, at 8:33 p.m. ET

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

HBO

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

BBC

WINNER: John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Netflix

WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

HBO

WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Pixar

WINNER: Soul

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Wolfwalkers

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Netflix

WINNER: Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, The Father

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Netflix

WINNER: Emma Corrin, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Pixar

WINNER: Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

The Midnight Sky, Alexandre Desplat

Tenet, Ludwig Göransson

News of the World, James Newton Howard

Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Apple TV

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Netflix

WINNER: Schitt’s Creek

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Netflix

WINNER: Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Alex Bailey /Netflix

WINNER: Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

A24

WINNER: Minari

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Two of Us

Best Television Series – Drama

Netflix

WINNER: The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

STXfilms

WINNER: Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

