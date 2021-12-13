The Trump Administration Violated Federal Law By Silencing Staffers During The COVID-19 Outbreak

Trump appointee Michael Caputo warned government employees last year not to speak with the media, records obtained by BuzzFeed News revealed.

Getty Images Michael Caputo.

The Department of Health and Human Services broke the law last year when it told staff members not to speak with the media during the coronavirus pandemic, a federal watchdog found. In February, BuzzFeed News published internal agency emails obtained through the Freedom of Information Act showing that Michael Caputo, who had been tapped by President Donald Trump to control messaging around the pandemic, had harshly criticized a CDC spokesperson for speaking to CNN about COVID-19 response plans. Caputo, who was HHS’s assistant secretary of public affairs for several months in 2020, warned employees that they would run afoul of written policies in the playbook for dealing with the press if they agreed to media interviews without his approval. "There are no exceptions," Caputo said in one July 2020 email. He then demanded to know how an HHS official's interview with NPR was approved and the identity of the press officer who had sanctioned it.



HHS / Via FOIA



Shortly after BuzzFeed News released Caputo's emails, two government watchdog organizations — Open the Government and the Government Accountability Project — filed a formal complaint with the Office of Special Counsel, which oversees potential breaches of anti-gag laws. The groups, which had also obtained their own documents, argued that Caputo's directives and the public affairs playbook he cited had violated HHS and CDC employees' free speech rights as well as the anti-gag provision in the 2012 federal Whistleblower Protection Enhancement Act, which states that any restriction on employees' speech has to be accompanied by language informing them of their rights to blow the whistle. On Nov. 15, Timothy Cheng, an attorney in the Office of Special Counsel's investigation and prosecution division, sent a letter to Open the Government and the Government Accountability Project confirming that the public affairs playbook did not give any notice of whistleblowers’ rights. “OSC notified HHS of the missing notification and requested that HHS revise the Playbook to incorporate and prominently display the statutory language." HHS agreed to do so, Cheng wrote. "Besides correcting the Playbook, the revisions also provide a corrective action for Mr. Caputo’s actions, given that he cited the Playbook for his authority," Cheng added. In an email to BuzzFeed News, Caputo said he did not write the policies in question and was "duty-bound to enforce them." "I did not break the law, as you insinuate in your story. Not even close," Caputo wrote. "The Office of Special Counsel found the policies I inherited were missing a short phrase of standard bureaucratic notification. I will patiently await the earthquake tremors from your big scoop." The Office of Special Counsel had previously substantiated allegations that HHS had violated the law during Trump's presidency with three gag orders between January 2017 and May 2018.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters Caputo at a Trump administration event during his brief stint as assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Health and Human Services