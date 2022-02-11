A New Version Of The Mueller Report Reveals That Mueller Declined To Charge Donald Trump Jr. And Roger Stone With Computer Crimes

The document was released in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by BuzzFeed News.

by
Jason Leopold
by Jason Leopold

BuzzFeed News Reporter

,
Anthony Cormier
by Anthony Cormier

BuzzFeed News Reporter

BuzzFeed News / Getty Images

The Department of Justice released a new version of the Mueller report Friday afternoon that reveals for the first time that former special counsel Robert Mueller declined to charge Donald Trump Jr. with a misdemeanor “computer intrusion” crime for accessing a website using a password he obtained from WikiLeaks.

The new version of the report also said that Mueller declined, citing insufficient evidence, to charge the political operative Roger Stone with crimes related to the hacking of Democratic National Committee computers and email accounts.

The new version of the Mueller report contains more than a dozen new unredacted passages and was released in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by BuzzFeed News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

