Mueller Memos Part 6: What Witnesses told Investigators About Trump and Russia

The Justice Department and FBI have turned over to BuzzFeed News and CNN the latest cache of highly secretive interview summaries from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and President Donald Trump’s attempts to obstruct the inquiry.

Excerpts from some of the interview summaries, known as FBI 302s, are sprinkled throughout Mueller’s report, but many details were omitted. For example, interview summaries released to BuzzFeed News last month revealed that former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe told investigators he had met with other officials several times after FBI director James Comey was fired to discuss "whether there was predication to open an obstruction investigation on Trump” and other Russia-related investigations.

The summaries also showed that senior advisers Stephen Miller and Jared Kushner, along with former communications director Hope Hicks, sometimes drafted tweets for Trump; that former chief strategist Steve Bannon didn’t think the “Putin stuff” was a big deal; and former national security adviser Michael Flynn sought guidance from Obama administration officials Susan Rice and Ben Rhodes “about how to do things.”

Since last November, the government has released about 100 interview summaries — nearly 1,400 pages — representing roughly 42 of the more than 500 witnesses who spoke to Mueller’s investigators. The majority of the documents released thus far have been heavily redacted. BuzzFeed News began a legal challenge last month to one particular category of exemption from the Freedom of Information Act.

The Mueller report was the most hotly anticipated prosecutorial document in a generation, laying out the evidence of Russia's interference in the 2016 election and Trump’s attempts to obstruct the investigation. But at 448 pages, it reflected only a tiny fraction of the primary-source documents that Mueller’s team had amassed over the course of its investigation.

Last May, BuzzFeed News, and later CNN, filed Freedom of Information Act lawsuits against the FBI and Justice Department to gain access to the thousands of pages of interview summaries of all the witnesses who spoke to FBI agents and investigators.

