Mueller Memos Part 5: Hundreds of Pages of FBI Witness Interviews Declassified

The Justice Department and FBI have turned over to BuzzFeed News and CNN another batch of highly secretive interview summaries from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and President Trump’s attempts to obstruct the inquiry.

The agencies turned over a summary of Jared Kushner's December 2017 interview with the FBI, the contents of which are almost entirely redacted. Other interview summaries in this installment include former White House press secretary Sean Spicer; White House chief of staff Reince Priebus; Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen; Justice Department attorney Jody Hunt; former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe; Mark Corallo, who was a spokesman for Trump's legal team; real estate mogul Tom Barrack who served as chairman of Trump's inaugural committee and more than a dozen others.

Excerpts from some of the interview summaries, known as FBI 302s, are sprinkled throughout Mueller’s report, but many details were omitted. For example, interview summaries released to BuzzFeed News last month included the news that after the FBI raided the home of Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort, he used Fox News host Sean Hannity as a “back channel” to President Trump. Those documents also included what might be the earliest reference yet, from the summer of 2016, to the conspiracy theory that Ukraine, rather than Russia, hacked the Democratic National Committee’s emails. That theory has been at the heart of Trump’s impeachment trial.

Since last November, the government has released about 100 interview summaries — nearly 1,100 pages — representing roughly 42 of the more than 500 witnesses who spoke to Mueller’s investigators. However, the majority of the documents released thus far have been heavily redacted. This month, BuzzFeed News began a legal challenge to one particular category of exemption from the Freedom of Information Act.

The Mueller report was the most hotly anticipated prosecutorial document in a generation, laying out the evidence of Russia's interference in the 2016 election and Trump’s attempts to obstruct the investigation. But at 448 pages, it reflected only a tiny fraction of the primary-source documents that Mueller’s team amassed over the course of its investigation.

Last May, BuzzFeed News, and later CNN, filed Freedom of Information Act lawsuits against the FBI and Justice Department to gain access to the thousands of pages of interview summaries of all the witnesses who spoke to FBI agents and investigators.

BuzzFeed News is now pursuing five separate lawsuits to pry loose all the subpoenas and search warrants that Mueller’s team executed, as well as all the emails, memos, letters, talking points, legal opinions, and financial records it generated. In short, we are seeking all communications of any kind that passed through the special counsel’s office. We also requested all the documents that would reveal the discussions among Attorney General William Barr, former deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein, and other high-ranking officials about whether to charge Trump with obstruction.

In response, Justice Department lawyers claimed the volume of records requested could total 18 billion pages and take centuries to produce.