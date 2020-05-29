Mueller Memos Part 7: These Documents Reveal What People Close To The President Told Mueller’s Team About Trump And Russia
BuzzFeed News sued the US government under the Freedom of Information Act for the right to see all the work that Robert Mueller’s team kept secret. Today we are publishing the seventh installment of the FBI’s summaries of interviews with witnesses in the investigation.
A cache of secret documents from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and potential attempts by President Donald Trump to obstruct the inquiry was turned over to BuzzFeed and CNN Friday in response to Freedom of Information Act lawsuits.
Key Takeaways:
- The current installment includes summaries of interviews with former White House counsel Don McGahn, former White House communications director Hope Hicks, former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates, and the conservative policy analyst James Carafano.
- In a departure from previous installments of the Mueller Memos, many of the names of interviewees — from 31 of the 41 interviews — are fully redacted. (One more is partially redacted.) It's unclear if the redacted names represent 31 individuals or if some of them were interviewed multiple times.
- Former deputy campaign manager Rick Gates said the Trump campaign couldn’t afford to buy the advertising time they had wanted until then-FBI Director James Comey announced he was reopening the inquiry into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. “The [James] Comey email scenario helped – the last ten days before the election were good from a fundraising perspective.”
- Don McGahn recalled that after receiving a briefing about the FBI’s investigation from former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, he did not believe Gen. Michael Flynn was “in trouble.” He said he told the president he didn’t think Flynn had committed a “1001 violation” — making a false statement to the FBI. Flynn later pleaded guilty to that charge, although the Justice Department has since moved to drop it.
- McGahn recalled how the president pressed him to have special counsel Robert Mueller removed and that he was asked to stop former Attorney General Jeff Sessions from recusing himself. McGahn said he had to explain that the president should not communicate directly with the Justice Department. “Having that framework prevents the White house from ‘nosing in’ on investigations,” McGahn said.
- An interview summary from November 2017 provides more detail about an FBI investigation — revealed by the New York Times on Thursday — into ties between Trump campaign adviser Walid Phares and Egypt. Investigators asked a fellow campaign staffer what she knew about Phares’ trip to Egypt during the presidential race and queried her about her own Egyptian contacts.
- An unnamed witness told investigators that Manafort was not a hard worker. “Often Manafort showed up at campaign headquarters at 10:00 a.m. and left at 1:00 p.m., never to be seen again for the rest of the day. Manafort had a ‘mob boss’ attitude.”
- An unidentified employee of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said that after Russia hacked the DCCC in 2016, "many people" had personal income tax returns falsely filed under their names, and that the DCCC paid for credit monitoring services for employees.
- A witness described strange developments regarding the laptop that Manafort was given permission to use in jail. The password protection that kept him from using the internet was mysteriously altered, and a thumb drive that was configured to make it seem like it was empty was actually hiding some unknown files.
The heavily redacted interview summaries, known within the FBI as 302s, reveal what Trump administration and campaign officials, as well as others close to the president, told investigators about a wide range of issues. In many instances, the witnesses' statements to FBI agents and federal prosecutors were omitted from Mueller’s final report, which was released in April 2019.
An Egyptian connection?
The newest batch of documents shows that on Nov. 20, 2017, agents interviewed an individual whose name is redacted, but who is identified as a female Trump campaign staffer and transition official who went on to work for the National Security Council. The person told investigators she was hired to work for the Trump campaign after Walid Phares, who worked on Trump’s foreign policy team, connected her with the campaign. The FBI had investigated whether Phares was secretly working for the Egyptian government to influence the campaign, the New York Times recently reported.
The interview with the unnamed woman shows investigators were interested in what she knew about the connections between Phares and Egypt. The woman told the FBI that she “received several emails from Phares” while he was on a trip to Egypt in 2016, including two emails in September discussing efforts to set up a meeting between then-candidate Trump and Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. The two men ended up meeting that month, and the woman believed “the meeting was eventually coordinated through officials from the Egyptian Embassy and the Trump campaign.”
She also said that Phares, using the secure messaging app Viber, “emphasized the importance of the email messages to the campaign” and that she “printed off copies of both emails and placed them on the chair of campaign chief executive STEVE BANNON,” per Phares’ instructions. She also said Phares “may have traveled to the United Arab Emirates around the same time he went to Egypt.” Investigators also asked the woman about her own contacts with Egyptians, whose names are all redacted. Phares was never charged with a crime.
Someone call the help desk
A witness whose name was not revealed told investigators about strange developments involving Paul Manafort’s laptop. While Manafort was in jail awaiting trial, he was approved to use a laptop in the jail's law library to look at documents related to his case. The administrator account was password-protected so that he couldn't access the internet. According to the witness, however, on Aug. 21, 2018 — the day that the jury found Manafort guilty — the administrator password didn't work. Manafort's lawyers previously had picked up the computer from the jail and then brought it back again, but the witness said they got a note indicating the lawyers hadn't changed the password. It was unclear who had.
The witness also said that someone (that name, too, is redacted) brought two USB drives for Manafort. One of the drives was labeled "Blank." It did not appear to have any files, but when the witness plugged it in, the memory was half full. After reconfiguring the drive, the witness told investigators that they saw a folder called "trash" that "contained a large number of hidden files." The witness didn't open the files and notified the Alexandria sheriff's department. A lawyer for Manafort did not immediately return a request for comment.
A fuller picture
Records released to BuzzFeed News and CNN last year showed that Paul Manafort was still advising the Trump campaign three days before Election Day in 2016 — despite his having been fired as campaign manager nearly three months earlier. That fact, wrote Trump’s next campaign manager, Steve Bannon, in an email, needed to be kept secret or “they are going to try to say the Russians worked with wiki leaks to give this victory to us.”
[Read the full documents here.]
Rick Gates, Manafort’s longtime business partner who served as deputy campaign chair to Trump, told investigators during an April 10, 2018, interview that after it was revealed that the Democratic National Committee’s computer server had been compromised, Manafort began pushing the idea that Ukraine had orchestrated the hack. That unfounded conspiracy theory persisted in right-wing circles long after the US intelligence community concluded Russia was in fact responsible. Indeed, during the July 2019 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that eventually provoked Trump's impeachment, he asked Zelensky to help investigate the Ukraine hack theory.
A day after Gates spoke to Mueller’s investigators, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner was interviewed by the team. He described a meeting he had prior to the election with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador at the time, who told him: "we like what your candidate is saying. It's refreshing."
“They discussed Syria and having the Russian generals brief” then–national security adviser Michael Flynn, Kushner told the investigators. According to the 33-page interview summary, Kushner asked whether they could create a back-channel line of communication with the Kremlin via the Russian Embassy in Washington. Kislyak waved off that proposal, the records show, and later told another Trump adviser that Kushner “should meet with someone else who was a better channel through which to communicate to Putin.”
A historic document, still emerging
The 448-page Mueller report was the most hotly anticipated prosecutorial document in a generation. But it reflected only a tiny fraction of the primary-source documents that Mueller’s team had amassed over the course of its two-year probe.
In May 2019, BuzzFeed News, and later CNN, filed FOIA lawsuits against the FBI and the Justice Department to gain access to the thousands of pages of interview summaries of the witnesses who spoke to FBI agents and prosecutors. Following an October ruling by a federal judge ordering the release of the documents, the two agencies began turning over the 302s last November. Under the court order, they must disclose records every month, and thus far, the government has released summaries of more than 100 interviews — totaling nearly 2,000 pages — of some of the more than 500 witnesses who spoke to Mueller’s team during the course of the investigation.
The majority of documents released so far under the court order have been heavily redacted, leaving vast swaths of information about the case obscured from view. BuzzFeed News has challenged some of those redactions, arguing in court that one category of exemption that the government has cited to justify the withholdings is legally unfounded, politically motivated, and was implemented solely to protect the president.
Although the Mueller investigation led to 37 indictments and seven convictions, Trump has aggressively sought to discredit it, repeatedly referring to it as a “witch hunt.” His efforts have been supported by Attorney General Bill Barr, who has been accused of intentionally misrepresenting Mueller’s findings and who has taken the highly unusual step of intervening in several cases related to the investigation. Most recently, the Justice Department took the extraordinary step of asking a judge to dismiss charges against Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, despite the fact that he had voluntarily pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. Barr claimed in an interview with CBS Evening News early this month that the FBI had tried to lay a “perjury trap” for Flynn. Last year, Barr also tapped a US attorney in Connecticut, John Durham, to investigate the origins of the Russia probe.
BuzzFeed News is still pursuing five lawsuits demanding that the government release a huge volume of other records generated by the Mueller investigation, including search warrants, memoranda, talking points, financial records, and legal opinions, as well as any documents that address discussions between Barr and other high-ranking Justice Department officials about the decision not to charge Trump with obstruction.
Lawyers for the DOJ, which opposes the release of those documents, have claimed they could total some 18 billion pages and take centuries to redact and release.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
